19 mins ago - Things to Do
John Fielder donates 5,000 photos to History Colorado
Colorado photographer John Fielder recently donated his life's work to History Colorado.
By the numbers: He's giving the museum 5,000-plus photos from the more than 200,000 he's taken in the last 50 years.
- The library will digitize the collection and make it available to the public in coming months.
