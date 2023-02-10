19 mins ago - Things to Do

John Fielder donates 5,000 photos to History Colorado

John Frank
Last Dollar Ranch in Ouray. Photo: Courtesy of John Fielder and History Colorado

Colorado photographer John Fielder recently donated his life's work to History Colorado.

By the numbers: He's giving the museum 5,000-plus photos from the more than 200,000 he's taken in the last 50 years.

  • The library will digitize the collection and make it available to the public in coming months.
