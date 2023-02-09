Monster Jam at the LoanDepot Park in Miami. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Here is a list of events happening around the area this weekend:

🍫 The Molly Brown Museum is hosting Chocolate, Cocktails and Corsets today for guests ages 21 and up. Meet new people and enjoy sweet treats and strong drinks. Tickets: $25.

🎭 "Hotter than Egypt" — a "dramedy" about a middle-aged American couple who travel to Egypt and put their relationship to the test — debuts at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on Friday. The play runs through March 12. Tickets start at $25.

🛻 Monster Jam rolls through Ball Arena this Friday through Sunday for its annual massive truck extravaganza, including top competitors like El Toro Loco and Velociraptor. Tickets start at $23.

🤠 Head over to CSU Spur this Saturday for "2nd Saturdays," which offers free, family-friendly fun for visitors including hands-on activities, virtual reality experiences, art installations, up-close animal viewings and local food trucks.

👰 Brides and grooms are invited to the Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo on Sunday at the National Western Complex, featuring a fashion show and onsite wedding professionals to help you plan the big day. Tickets are free; registration required.