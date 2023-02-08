35 mins ago - News
Seed-stage venture capital firm to open Denver office
A venture capital firm that funds startups in the West is opening offices in Colorado.
Driving the news: Kickstart, a Utah-based seed-stage venture capital firm, said in a statement recently it will open an office in Denver.
- The firm manages $487 million in assets, after recently closing on $230 million in funding for startups in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah.
What’s next: Dalton Wright, a general partner with the firm, is moving his family to Colorado this summer to open the offices.
Of note: Since its founding in 2008, the firm has invested in more than 200 companies across the region, including Artemis, Chatbooks, Havenly, Nomad, Sondermind, Spiff, and Taskeasy.
