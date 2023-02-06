Denver voters will have 40 candidates to choose from for 13 city council seats.

State of play: Eight incumbent council members are seeking reelection, while five seats are open.

Stacie Gilmore in District 11, Paul Kashmann in District 6, and Jamie Torres in District 3 are running unopposed.

Council members Chris Herndon, Robin Kniech, and Debbie Ortega have termed out, while Kendra Black and Jolon Clark are not seeking reelection.

The five open seats include Districts 4, 7, 8, and the two at-large seats.

Zoom in: This year's municipal election will be the first to take place in April after voters decided in 2021 to move it up from May.

Of note: This election cycle marks the first time candidates have access to a public campaign financing program — which partly explains the surge in candidates across municipal offices.

It's also the first election using redrawn council boundaries maps approved last year.

Denver Elections officials tell Axios Denver roughly 64,000 active voters will have different city council districts than in the previous municipal election in 2019.

District 1

Neighborhoods: Berkeley, Chaffee Park, Highland, Jefferson Park, Regis, Sunnyside, Sloan Lake, and West Highland.

Candidates: Amanda Sandoval (incumbent) and Ava Truckey.

District 2

Neighborhoods: Bear Valley, College View-South Platte, Fort Logan, Harvey Park, Harvey Park South, Marston, and parts of Mar Lee.

Candidates: Tiffany Caudill, Kevin Flynn (incumbent), and Chris Herr.

District 4

Neighborhoods: Goldsmith, Hampden, Hampden South, Kennedy, Southmoor Park, University Hills, and Wellshire.

Candidates: Diana Romero Campbell and Tony Pigford.

District 5

Neighborhoods: Cherry Club, Country Club, Hale, Hilltop, Montclair, Lowry Field, Windsor, and parts of Washington Virginia Vale.

Candidates: Michael Hughes and Amanda Sawyer (incumbent).

District 7

Neighborhoods: Athmar Park, Baker, Overland, Platte Park, Rosedale, Ruby Hill, Speer, Washington Park West, and parts of Cap Hill.

Candidates: Flor Alvidrez, Nick Campion, Adam Estroff, Arthur May and Guy Padgett.

District 8

Neighborhoods: Central Park, East Colfax, Northeast Park Hill, with parts of North Park Hill, Montbello and South Park Hill.

Candidates: Tyler Drum, Rita Lewis (write-in), Shontel Lewis, Brad Revare, Christian Steward and Leslie Twarogowski.

District 9

Neighborhoods: Clayton, Cole, Elyria Swansea, Five Points, Globeville, Skyland, Whittier, with parts of City Park, North Park Hill, South Park Hill.

Candidates: Kwon Atlas, Candi CdeBaca (incumbent) and Darrell Watson.

ICYMI: District 9 playing host to Denver's most-watched city council race

District 10

Neighborhoods: Cap Hill, Central Business District (downtown), Cheesman Park, City Park West, Civic Center, Congress Park, North Capitol Hill, Union Station, and parts of City Park.

Candidates: Chris Hinds, Shannon Hoffman, Noah Kaplan and Margie Morris.

At-large

There are two at-large seats that are not tied to a specific part of the city.

Candidates: Will Chan, Dominic Angelo Diaz, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Tim Hoffman, Janelle Jenkins (write-in), Travis Leiker, Sarah Parady, Penfield Tate III, Jeff Walker and Marty Zimmerman.

Editor's note: Be sure to check back as we update this story with additional coverage.