A look at candidates running for Denver City Council
Denver voters will have 40 candidates to choose from for 13 city council seats.
State of play: Eight incumbent council members are seeking reelection, while five seats are open.
- Stacie Gilmore in District 11, Paul Kashmann in District 6, and Jamie Torres in District 3 are running unopposed.
- Council members Chris Herndon, Robin Kniech, and Debbie Ortega have termed out, while Kendra Black and Jolon Clark are not seeking reelection.
- The five open seats include Districts 4, 7, 8, and the two at-large seats.
Zoom in: This year's municipal election will be the first to take place in April after voters decided in 2021 to move it up from May.
Of note: This election cycle marks the first time candidates have access to a public campaign financing program — which partly explains the surge in candidates across municipal offices.
- It's also the first election using redrawn council boundaries maps approved last year.
- Denver Elections officials tell Axios Denver roughly 64,000 active voters will have different city council districts than in the previous municipal election in 2019.
District 1
Neighborhoods: Berkeley, Chaffee Park, Highland, Jefferson Park, Regis, Sunnyside, Sloan Lake, and West Highland.
Candidates: Amanda Sandoval (incumbent) and Ava Truckey.
District 2
Neighborhoods: Bear Valley, College View-South Platte, Fort Logan, Harvey Park, Harvey Park South, Marston, and parts of Mar Lee.
Candidates: Tiffany Caudill, Kevin Flynn (incumbent), and Chris Herr.
District 4
Neighborhoods: Goldsmith, Hampden, Hampden South, Kennedy, Southmoor Park, University Hills, and Wellshire.
Candidates: Diana Romero Campbell and Tony Pigford.
District 5
Neighborhoods: Cherry Club, Country Club, Hale, Hilltop, Montclair, Lowry Field, Windsor, and parts of Washington Virginia Vale.
Candidates: Michael Hughes and Amanda Sawyer (incumbent).
District 7
Neighborhoods: Athmar Park, Baker, Overland, Platte Park, Rosedale, Ruby Hill, Speer, Washington Park West, and parts of Cap Hill.
Candidates: Flor Alvidrez, Nick Campion, Adam Estroff, Arthur May and Guy Padgett.
District 8
Neighborhoods: Central Park, East Colfax, Northeast Park Hill, with parts of North Park Hill, Montbello and South Park Hill.
Candidates: Tyler Drum, Rita Lewis (write-in), Shontel Lewis, Brad Revare, Christian Steward and Leslie Twarogowski.
District 9
Neighborhoods: Clayton, Cole, Elyria Swansea, Five Points, Globeville, Skyland, Whittier, with parts of City Park, North Park Hill, South Park Hill.
Candidates: Kwon Atlas, Candi CdeBaca (incumbent) and Darrell Watson.
District 10
Neighborhoods: Cap Hill, Central Business District (downtown), Cheesman Park, City Park West, Civic Center, Congress Park, North Capitol Hill, Union Station, and parts of City Park.
Candidates: Chris Hinds, Shannon Hoffman, Noah Kaplan and Margie Morris.
At-large
There are two at-large seats that are not tied to a specific part of the city.
Candidates: Will Chan, Dominic Angelo Diaz, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Tim Hoffman, Janelle Jenkins (write-in), Travis Leiker, Sarah Parady, Penfield Tate III, Jeff Walker and Marty Zimmerman.
Editor's note: Be sure to check back as we update this story with additional coverage.
