Hot homes: 5 new listings in Denver, starting at $440K

474 S. Vine St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern

Get ready for some stunners. This week's Hot Homes roundup features a mix of properties in prime Denver neighborhoods for under $2 million.

740 N. Sherman St., Unit 308 — $440,000

Why we love it: This charismatic condo, on the third floor of a historic building, boasts high ceilings and industrial-chic features, like exposed beams and brick.

  • Neighborhood: Governor's Park
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 908 square feet
  • Listing agent: Laura Laughlin at milehimodern
  • Features: Hardwood floors, private balcony, modern kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in closet in primary suite, in-unit washer and dryer, deeded parking space.
740 N. Sherman St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
740 N. Sherman St., Unit 308. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
740 N. Sherman St., Unit 308. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
740 N. Sherman St., Unit 308. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
2700 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Unit 111 — $750,000

Why we love it: This spacious, south-facing unit gets lots of natural light, has its own private patio and was completely renovated last year.

  • Neighborhood: Cherry Creek
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,176 square feet
  • Listing agent: Sean Mitchell at Compass
  • Features: Granite kitchen countertops, gas fireplace, fresh paint throughout, modern bathroom fixtures, new outdoor landscaping, deeded parking.
2700 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Unit 111. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
2700 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Unit 111. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
2700 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Unit 111. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
2700 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Unit 111. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
4293 E. 8th Ave. — $1,550,000

Why we love it: This open and airy townhome, located in the Ella CityHomes complex, offers sleek design, expansive windows and coveted mountain views.

  • Neighborhood: 9+Co
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2,381 square feet above, 414 square-foot basement
  • Listing agent: Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern
  • Features: Vast skylights, gas fireplace, stylish kitchen with designer finishes and center island, walk-in closet in primary suite, two private outdoor decks, two-car attached garage.
4293 E. 8th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
4293 E. 8th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
4293 E. 8th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
4293 E. 8th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
1076 Jasmine St. — $1,700,000

Why we love it: From the stunning chef's kitchen to the elegant, open floor plan and multiple outdoor decks, what's not to love? This contemporary new residence, completed in 2023, is a total knockout.

  • Neighborhood: Montclair
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,533 square feet
  • Listing agent: Shurie Fletcher at Compass
  • Features: Modern fixtures throughout, walk-in pantry, primary suite with spa-like five-piece bath and private patio, large unfinished basement, spacious backyard with deck.
1076 Jasmine St. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
1076 Jasmine St. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
1076 Jasmine St. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
1076 Jasmine St. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
474 S. Vine St. — $1,945,000

Why we love it it: This white-bricked beauty, built in 1928, was revamped in 2019 to include a pop-top with expansive windows, custom details throughout and one of the dreamiest bathrooms you've ever seen.

  • Neighborhood: East Wash Park
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,097 square feet
  • Listing agent: Laura Laughlin at milehimodern

Features: Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with gas stoves and double ovens, mudroom with built-in desk, wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closet in primary suite, finished basement with a rec room, bathroom and two bedrooms, covered outdoor patio and front porch, detached two-car garage.

474 S. Vine St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern
474 S. Vine St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern
474 S. Vine St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern
474 S. Vine St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern
