14 Denver restaurants to dine with your darling on Valentine's Day

Fresh ceviche and margaritas from Toro in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Toro

Valentine's Day is just two weeks away. Yeah, it snuck up on us too.

What's happening: If you want to kindle the romance without burning dinner, we rounded up 14 Denver restaurants (see what we did there?) featuring special offerings to celebrate with your sweetheart.

Pro tip: Make your reservations ASAP.

Noisette in LoHi will offer a $125 three-course dinner, featuring live langoustine with sea urchin cream and filet mignon with bordelaise sauce. Wine pairings are also available. Reservations.

Duo in North Denver will serve a four-course dinner for $90, with highlights such as a trio of West Coast oysters, wild mushroom cavatelli and bison short ribs. Reservations.

Mizuna in Capitol Hill will provide a grand tasting menu featuring French classics for $180. Wine pairings, caviar and wagyu are also available as add-ons the night of. Reservations.

Goed Zuur in Five Points is hosting an $80 four-course dinner, featuring tasty meats and cheeses, plus $60 drink pairings of sour beer — their specialty— or wine. Date night specials are also available on Saturday, Feb. 11. Reservations.

Glo Noodle House near the Berkeley neighborhood is serving up a six-course dinner for $85, with dishes including grilled beef tenderloin with parsnip purée and kizami and butter-poached shrimp. Reservations.

Le Roux near Union Station is serving a $99 four-course menu from 4-9:30pm. Guests will be treated to a glass of champagne upon arrival. Wine pairings are available for $35. A bottle of Moët & Chandon can be requested for $90.Reservations.

Perdida in Wash Park is cooking up coastal Mexican cuisine with a $75 three-course menu that includes spotlights like filets with chimichurri sauce and seared baja sea bass. Reservations.

Somebody People on South Broadway is celebrating love with a set $60 menu, featuring flavorful plant-based cuisine and a specialty cocktail. Wine pairings are available for $40. Reservations.

Urban Farmer, located in the Oxford Hotel in downtown Denver, is providing a range of specials from Feb.10-14, including smoked duck breast with sweet potato gnocchi and pork chops with purple yams. Reservations.

Everyday Pizza in RiNo is offering a $45 tasting menu featuring pasta and vegetable-forward pies, plus one craft cocktail. Wine pairings are available for $30. Reservations.

FIRE, in the ART Hotel near the Denver Art Museum, is serving a $75 three-course menu that includes roasted carrot bisque, seared scallops and duck leg confit. Reservations.

Palace Arms at The Brown Palace downtown is offering a $175 prix-fixe, four-course menu featuring dishes such as Rockefeller oysters with chorizo and manchego, mushroom ravioli, and duck breast and lobster tail. Reservations.

Toro in Cherry Creek is serving a four-course prix-fixe dinner from Feb. 14-16 at $195 for two, with pan-Latin inspired dishes such as fresh ceviche, smoked short ribs with chimichurri sauce, and the restaurant's signature dessert: La Bomba. Reservations.

Citizen Rail in LoDo is offering a $105 three-course dinner menu that includes a charred pear salad, grilled petite New York steak, sourdough pasta with black trumpet mushrooms, and more. Reservations.