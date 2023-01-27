Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Pickup trucks are getting bigger and heavier, and Coloradans are cashing in.

Driving the news: Half of Denver's 10 best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks, according to vehicle registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.

Statewide, the "light truck" market — which includes pickups, SUVs and vans — held a nearly 87% share of vehicles registered in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Yes, but: Registrations for light trucks were down 12.7% during the fourth quarter of '22 compared to the year before with 193,248 sold in 2021 and with 168,748 last year.

The big picture: As trucks transitioned from gravel-bearing workhorses to family cruisers in the past 40 years, their size and weight have ballooned, according to a new Axios Visuals special project.

Cabs expanded, beds shrank and full-size trucks picked up a heftier share of the market.

Graphic: Will Chase/Axios

Why it matters: Pedestrian and road safety advocates say today's massive trucks are a hazard, given their size, weight and driver blind spots.

What's next: Electric vehicles. Colorado's electric and hybrid vehicle markets saw major growth in the fourth quarter last year.

The market share for battery electric vehicles, for example, skyrocketed 48% year-over-year, per the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Of note: Of the 26 cities where Axios obtained data, Denver and Seattle were the only two markets in which two Subaru models landed among the 10 best-selling vehicles.

