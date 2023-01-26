2 hours ago - News
By the numbers: Aurora's population and diversity
Aurora is the most diverse city in Colorado.
Between the lines: The city on Denver's eastern border saw a major population boom from the 1960s-1980s. During that time, the 1968 Fair Housing Act began being enforced according to a report from the University of California-Berkeley's Othering and Belonging Institute.
- Aurora's Buckley Air Force Base also played a role in increasing diversity, as housing on base was integrated and the military offered secure employment and private housing incentives.
By the numbers: The city on Denver's eastern border is 21% foreign-born, according to the latest census data, compared with 10% for the state.
- From 2011 to 2021, Aurora has experienced 17% growth (and a 14% increase in housing units), state data shows.
- Yes, but: Poverty is higher and the median income is lower compared with the state, an Axios Denver analysis found.
Of note: The analysis from UC Berkeley labels Denver-Aurora-Lakewood as a "high segregation" area.
