Battle for Gold Pan makes its Ball Arena debut
Colorado's greatest sports rivalry hits the ice Friday.
What to know: The University of Denver men's hockey plays rival Colorado College in the first game of the Gold Pan series Friday at Ball Arena.
- This is the first regular season game the teams have played at the NHL rink, though they played at Coors Field in 2016.
- The game moved from DU's Magness Arena after record ticket demand, the school announced. The teams will play three more times this year on their respective campuses.
The back story: The rivalry — known as the Gold Pan series — dates back to the 1949-50 season and the teams have met 332 times since then.
- It's the second most-played rivalry in college hockey, behind only Michigan and Michigan State.
What they're saying: "We are excited to take one of the best rivalries in college hockey to Ball Arena," Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. "It shows the tremendous appetite for hockey in Colorado."
What to watch: Denver won the previous three Gold Pan series after winning all four games last season. Tickets start at $15.
- The next matchup is Saturday, Feb. 4 at Colorado College's Ed Robson arena.
