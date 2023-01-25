The Denver Pioneers and Colorado College Tigers battle at Magness Arena on March 7, 2020 in Denver. Photo: Lizzy Barrett/Getty Images

Colorado's greatest sports rivalry hits the ice Friday.

What to know: The University of Denver men's hockey plays rival Colorado College in the first game of the Gold Pan series Friday at Ball Arena.

This is the first regular season game the teams have played at the NHL rink, though they played at Coors Field in 2016.

The game moved from DU's Magness Arena after record ticket demand, the school announced. The teams will play three more times this year on their respective campuses.

The back story: The rivalry — known as the Gold Pan series — dates back to the 1949-50 season and the teams have met 332 times since then.

It's the second most-played rivalry in college hockey, behind only Michigan and Michigan State.

What they're saying: "We are excited to take one of the best rivalries in college hockey to Ball Arena," Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. "It shows the tremendous appetite for hockey in Colorado."

What to watch: Denver won the previous three Gold Pan series after winning all four games last season. Tickets start at $15.