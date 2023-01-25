From fears of gun violence to severely low wages, a new report from the state's largest teachers union reveals the bleak realities local educators face in the classroom, our reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

Why it matters: Findings from the Colorado Education Association's annual report suggest students' education is suffering as a result and underscore the critical need for more funding from lawmakers, the teachers union says.

What they're saying: "Since 2010, Colorado’s public education system has been systematically underfunded," the report reads. "As a direct result of this financial neglect, Colorado’s education system is in a state of crisis."

Five numbers from the report paint a grim picture of public education in Colorado:

$10 billion: The more than a decade-long deficit public schools are operating under.

The more than a decade-long deficit public schools are operating under. 85% : Educators who say the teacher shortage is worse than ever before.

: Educators who say the teacher shortage is worse than ever before. 67%: Teachers who say they worry about a mass shooting at their school.

Teachers who say they worry about a mass shooting at their school. 35.9%: How much less teachers make compared to other college-educated workers — the largest pay gap of any state.

How much less teachers make compared to other college-educated workers — the largest pay gap of any state. 21%: Teachers considering quitting the profession due to politically-motivated attacks.

