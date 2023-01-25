1 hour ago - News

5 troubling numbers about the state of education in Colorado

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of a burning chalkboard.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

From fears of gun violence to severely low wages, a new report from the state's largest teachers union reveals the bleak realities local educators face in the classroom, our reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

Why it matters: Findings from the Colorado Education Association's annual report suggest students' education is suffering as a result and underscore the critical need for more funding from lawmakers, the teachers union says.

What they're saying: "Since 2010, Colorado’s public education system has been systematically underfunded," the report reads. "As a direct result of this financial neglect, Colorado’s education system is in a state of crisis."

Five numbers from the report paint a grim picture of public education in Colorado:

  • $10 billion: The more than a decade-long deficit public schools are operating under.
  • 85%: Educators who say the teacher shortage is worse than ever before.
  • 67%: Teachers who say they worry about a mass shooting at their school.
  • 35.9%: How much less teachers make compared to other college-educated workers — the largest pay gap of any state.
  • 21%: Teachers considering quitting the profession due to politically-motivated attacks.

Go deeper with Chalkbeat

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more