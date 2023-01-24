The days of optional driver's education courses for Colorado teenagers may soon be in the rearview mirror.

What's happening: A bill moving through the state Legislature would require people under the age of 21 to take a driver's ed course before receiving an instructional permit or license.

The legislation also would create a refundable income tax credit, up to $1,000 per student, for qualifying taxpayers who cover instructional expenses for minors.

Why it matters: The goal of the bill, proponents say, is to reduce crashes on Colorado roadways and ensure adolescents are adequately trained before hitting the highway.

By the numbers: Traffic deaths among drivers ages 15 to 20 have been on the rise since at least 2019, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The number of young driver fatalities rose to 35 in 2022 from 24 in 2019.

State of play: Under current law, anyone in Colorado over the age of 16 can receive their permit without formal driving instruction. However, 15-year-olds must meet certain requirements, such as taking a 30-hour driver education course.

Under the new bill, Colorado minors would need to complete a 30-hour class — plus six hours of driving with an instructor, or 12 hours with a parent if no training facility is offered within 30 miles.

For those 18 to 21, the measure would mandate they complete a four-hour prequalification driver awareness program or a 30-hour driver education course.

What they're saying: "We know that it's a very big responsibility to get behind the wheel of a car — and it requires both training and behind-the-wheel training," the bill's prime sponsor, state Sen. Faith Winter (D-Westminster), said Tuesday during the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee.

"We worked really hard to make sure it's affordable and accessible to everyone in Colorado," she added.

The other side: Despite the income tax credit, some critics — including Sen. Cleave Simpson (R-Alamosa) and Rep. Cathy Kipp (D-Fort Collins) — worry the bill will only add to the climbing costs of obtaining a driver's license in Colorado, particularly for low-income families.

Driving tests at third-party schools cost up to $115, Colorado Politics reports. DriveSafe, the largest driving school in the state, prices its online 30-hour course at $109 and behind-the-wheel training at $549.

What's next: The Senate committee advanced the bill Monday in a 4-2 vote, without amendments. The measure moves to the Senate Finance Committee next before heading to the full chamber.