A yearslong plan to breathe new life into Denver's Art District on Santa Fe Drive is nearing the finish line.

Driving the news: City leaders this week are considering a proposal that would require ground-floor retail in new developments from 3rd to 13th streets as well as some sections along 8th Avenue.

The goal is to preserve retail and commercial spaces, and promote mixed-use projects for pedestrians.

Other proposed requirements include a 2-foot setback to create wider sidewalks and "a high number" of windows on the ground floor.

Why it matters: As rapid large-scale residential developments in the area try to meet the city's demand for affordable housing, the historic shopping corridor has experienced a loss of commercial space to new construction.

While area residents and business owners agree there's a need for more housing, some share concerns about whether it's possible to build without diminishing what made the district distinctive.

What they're saying: The neighborhood was "really interested in making sure, as things start to be developed along Santa Fe, that it's not losing what Santa Fe Drive is for that community — which is art galleries, antique shops, restaurants … things that people can walk to," Denver City Council president Jamie Torres, who represents the district and is sponsoring the proposal, told Axios Denver.

The other side: With more restaurants, storefronts and people in the area can come steeper costs, particularly for those who live and work close by.

Some residents worry new developments could price people out of the neighborhood.

Business owners have also raised concerns that, even with steady foot traffic, they could be forced to move due to rising rent — a challenge many Santa Fe shop operators already face.

Context: Plans for Santa Fe's revitalization began in 2017 under former Councilmember Paul Lopez and the neighborhood association, but later stalled.

In 2021, a similar overlay was placed on Tennyson Street between 38th and 46th avenues in an effort to revitalize the Berkeley neighborhood.

City leaders' goal is to continue to apply this design tool in other neighborhoods, including Pearl Street in Platt Park and Gaylord Street in Washington Park.

What's next: A Denver City Council committee will hear the Santa Fe development proposal on Tuesday. The full council is scheduled to take a final vote on the measure — which is poised to pass — on March 6, Torres said.