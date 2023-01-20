The map of breweries in Colorado is crowded, as Melanie and Matt Miller learned when they set out to start their own.

"We spent a lot of time looking at all the pins of the breweries," Melanie Miller explained, "and we said, ‘There's nothing [in Englewood]. Why is there nothing?'"

What to know: The couple opened Sunroom Brewing in September on Acoma Street, just behind the Gothic Theatre in Englewood. It previously housed the Filling Station bar. "This feels like a corner that hasn't been discovered," she said.

The small brewery is embracing its location and keeping its aspirations local with a variety of beers to please all tastes and a full calendar of local events. "We want to be the neighborhood brewery," Melanie Miller adds.

The backstory: Matt Miller, a software engineer, started homebrewing nine years ago in the couple's sunroom — hence the name — and soon graduated to a bigger system in the garage. When the corporate grind became too much, the couple invested their own money to open the brewery.

The intrigue: Once a beer desert, downtown Englewood is finally getting attention, part of a broader downtown revamp. Brewability is a couple blocks away. And Boulder-based Sanitas is working to open a location in the city.

What they're saying: "There's great energy in Englewood right now with a lot of new investment in our small businesses," Darren Hollingsworth, the city's economic development manager tells us.