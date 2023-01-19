Data: TSA; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

TSA confiscated a record number of firearms from passengers at Denver International Airport security checkpoints in 2022.

By the numbers: Denver's 11% increase essentially mirrors the national uptick, the federal agency reported Tuesday.

Denver ranked 7th among the nation's airports for firearm discoveries. The rate is one firearm for every 137,175 travelers screened.

Of note: 21.4 million passengers and crew went through airport security checkpoints in 2022, the 10th most nationwide.