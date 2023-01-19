1 hour ago - News

Gun seizures hit new record at Denver's airport

John Frank
Data: TSA; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

TSA confiscated a record number of firearms from passengers at Denver International Airport security checkpoints in 2022.

By the numbers: Denver's 11% increase essentially mirrors the national uptick, the federal agency reported Tuesday.

  • Denver ranked 7th among the nation's airports for firearm discoveries. The rate is one firearm for every 137,175 travelers screened.

Of note: 21.4 million passengers and crew went through airport security checkpoints in 2022, the 10th most nationwide.

