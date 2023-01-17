Your car registration is now your state park pass.

What to know: Starting this year, Colorado is automatically charging an extra $29 fee on annual motor vehicle registrations for a Keep Colorado Wild Pass that provides access to all 43 state parks. It is not transferable between vehicles.

You can opt out by unchecking a box online or telling the clerk at the motor vehicle office.

For a household with two cars, the cost is less than half the current $80-per-vehicle pass, or the $120 family pass.

Yes, but: If your auto registration isn't due any time soon, you'll need to buy a standard state park pass. Once your registration is updated with the parks and wildlife logo, you can request a refund for the remainder of your overlapping annual parks pass.

The intrigue: Many Coloradans are expected to opt out, based on rates in other states, and if so, the entire program could fall short of its revenue targets, the Colorado Sun reports.