What to know about the new state park pass
Your car registration is now your state park pass.
What to know: Starting this year, Colorado is automatically charging an extra $29 fee on annual motor vehicle registrations for a Keep Colorado Wild Pass that provides access to all 43 state parks. It is not transferable between vehicles.
- You can opt out by unchecking a box online or telling the clerk at the motor vehicle office.
- For a household with two cars, the cost is less than half the current $80-per-vehicle pass, or the $120 family pass.
Yes, but: If your auto registration isn't due any time soon, you'll need to buy a standard state park pass. Once your registration is updated with the parks and wildlife logo, you can request a refund for the remainder of your overlapping annual parks pass.
The intrigue: Many Coloradans are expected to opt out, based on rates in other states, and if so, the entire program could fall short of its revenue targets, the Colorado Sun reports.
- The new fee is expected to generate between $22 million and $54 million, depending on opt-outs.
- The money is earmarked for wildlife conservation, avalanche and backcountry safety, outdoor equity programs and new park projects.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.