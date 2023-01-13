Supermodel Gigi Hadid opens pop-up in Aspen
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is debuting her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, at a pop-up shop in downtown Aspen.
Why it matters: Hadid's decision to showcase her clothing line in Aspen, and New York City, solidifies the bougie mountain town's status as more than a popular ski resort — but a fashion hub, too.
Details: The pop-up — at 413. E. Hyman Ave. — sells buttery-soft cashmere and other winter accessories at a fairly friendly price point.
- "We're a direct-to-consumer company, which is what gives us the ability to sell cashmere at a more affordable price than it usually is in the market," Hadid told Vogue.
- Like the New York location, the shop was designed by Yaoska Interiors, with features inspired by Aspen's cozy cabin lodges.
What she's saying: Hadid, sister to supermodel Bella Hadid, grew up and learned to ski in Aspen, where her dad was a developer, she told Women's Wear Daily.
- "Aspen, for me, is a full circle place to bring it back," Hadid said. "Of course [the pop-up is] for the Aspen community and for everyone visiting, and that’ll be great, but also for my friends growing up — we used to go there together, and it’s emotional for us."
What's next: Shop the pop-up through Feb. 28.
