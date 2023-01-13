Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is debuting her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, at a pop-up shop in downtown Aspen.

Why it matters: Hadid's decision to showcase her clothing line in Aspen, and New York City, solidifies the bougie mountain town's status as more than a popular ski resort — but a fashion hub, too.

Details: The pop-up — at 413. E. Hyman Ave. — sells buttery-soft cashmere and other winter accessories at a fairly friendly price point.

"We're a direct-to-consumer company, which is what gives us the ability to sell cashmere at a more affordable price than it usually is in the market," Hadid told Vogue.

Like the New York location, the shop was designed by Yaoska Interiors, with features inspired by Aspen's cozy cabin lodges.

What she's saying: Hadid, sister to supermodel Bella Hadid, grew up and learned to ski in Aspen, where her dad was a developer, she told Women's Wear Daily.

"Aspen, for me, is a full circle place to bring it back," Hadid said. "Of course [the pop-up is] for the Aspen community and for everyone visiting, and that’ll be great, but also for my friends growing up — we used to go there together, and it’s emotional for us."

What's next: Shop the pop-up through Feb. 28.