Boulder leaders are scrambling to address rising methamphetamine use in the area.

What's happening: The city has seen a "dramatic" spike over the past six years in the number of methamphetamine-affected properties — places where the drug is used or produced.

Why it matters: Meth — now cheaper and deadlier than ever — is one of the country's leading causes of overdose deaths, with fatalities nearly tripling between 2015 and 2019, per the National Institutes of Health.

The latest: A downtown Boulder transit station was forced to temporarily close Tuesday after traces of meth were found in multiple bathrooms and a facility hallway.

The closure comes after local officials shuttered the city's central library in late December due to meth contamination in restrooms and first-floor seating areas.

The Main Library reopened Monday — following an estimated $125,000 cleanup — without public access to restrooms.

What they're saying: "No public restrooms will be available for a few weeks until a new system is in place where library staff and contract security staff can help monitor the bathrooms and deter unwanted behavior," the city said in a statement.

State of play: Boulder officials are in the process of buying a home, expected to open later this year, that would provide in-patient addiction treatment for people who use meth and other illicit substances, the Boulder Reporting Lab writes.

The recovery home is intended to replace a Boulder office building that was temporarily repurposed last October to offer out-patient drug addiction services.

The new facility will be run by Tribe Recovery Homes, a Denver-based nonprofit that manages several sober living homes.

Of note: Part of Boulder's addiction recovery efforts are funded through a $900,000 grant awarded in 2021 by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Zoom out: Other cities in the area, like Denver and Englewood, aren't immune to the crisis. Last quarter, 80% of people served by Denver's Harm Reduction Action Center injected meth, executive director Lisa Raville tells Axios.