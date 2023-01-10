46 mins ago - News

Colorado's list of vanity license plates rejected in 2022

John Frank
Illustration of a Colorado license plate with symbols implying a swear word.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We'll give you credit. You're pretty creative (and sometimes amusing) when it comes to vanity license plates. 😉

What's happening: The state released its annual list of automatically rejected personalized license plates it determined too offensive for a bumper.

Details: The rejected plates — many of which we had to look up and some we can't publish — included:

  • FCKCNCR
  • BEEOCH
  • HIUGLY
  • AYFKM
  • VOTE
  • FCKBIDN
