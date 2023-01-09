Meet Colorado's new House speaker, Julie McCluskie

Incoming Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) takes the gavel Monday with plans to shift the conversation to Western Slope issues, particularly water resources and more equitable school funding.

Born in Denver and raised in Lakewood, McCluskie (who turns 59 Thursday) is a communications pro entering her third term.

We talked to McCluskie about life outside the gold dome.

😇 What to know about her: "At my core, I am a bit of a Pollyanna Girl Scout. I think that's obvious to people most of the time — I am what you see."

🧶 Favorite hobby: Knitting. "I've been working on a sweater for over a year that I'm bound and determined to finish and wear at some point this session."

🎿 Favorite outdoor activity: Ski touring — "where we have the entire mountain to ourselves."

⛷ Epic or Icon Pass? Arapahoe Basin season pass.

🍻 Favorite place in her hometown: Cala Pub and Restaurant in Dillon. "It's our neighborhood 'Cheers.'"

🍽 Favorite place to eat in Denver: Takeout pizza with her husband from City, O' City.

💪 One thing on her desk: A replica Rosie the Riveter poster drawn by her daughter. It's "a daily reminder I can do it."

📻 First thing in the morning: Tune into Colorado Public Radio.

📰 Go-to news sources: Print newspapers in her district. "I am a huge fan of the local paper when I can pick it up and page through it because I'll stumble upon things I didn't know about."

📺 Now streaming: Repeating "Ted Lasso" from Apple TV "just to get a little pump-up."

🎵 On rotation: The late Loretta Lynn, a favorite on her husband's radio show, "Twang."