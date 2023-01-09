Meet Colorado's new House speaker, Julie McCluskie
Incoming Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) takes the gavel Monday with plans to shift the conversation to Western Slope issues, particularly water resources and more equitable school funding.
- Born in Denver and raised in Lakewood, McCluskie (who turns 59 Thursday) is a communications pro entering her third term.
We talked to McCluskie about life outside the gold dome.
😇 What to know about her: "At my core, I am a bit of a Pollyanna Girl Scout. I think that's obvious to people most of the time — I am what you see."
🧶 Favorite hobby: Knitting. "I've been working on a sweater for over a year that I'm bound and determined to finish and wear at some point this session."
🎿 Favorite outdoor activity: Ski touring — "where we have the entire mountain to ourselves."
⛷ Epic or Icon Pass? Arapahoe Basin season pass.
🍻 Favorite place in her hometown: Cala Pub and Restaurant in Dillon. "It's our neighborhood 'Cheers.'"
🍽 Favorite place to eat in Denver: Takeout pizza with her husband from City, O' City.
💪 One thing on her desk: A replica Rosie the Riveter poster drawn by her daughter. It's "a daily reminder I can do it."
📻 First thing in the morning: Tune into Colorado Public Radio.
📰 Go-to news sources: Print newspapers in her district. "I am a huge fan of the local paper when I can pick it up and page through it because I'll stumble upon things I didn't know about."
📺 Now streaming: Repeating "Ted Lasso" from Apple TV "just to get a little pump-up."
🎵 On rotation: The late Loretta Lynn, a favorite on her husband's radio show, "Twang."
