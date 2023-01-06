Earlier this week, we asked Axios Denver readers about their resolutions for 2023.

Here are some favorites — including a few that we might steal for ourselves:

"My focus for the year ahead is to renew my sense of awe. Watching my grandson marvel at ordinary things and experiences reminds me to slow down and appreciate what and who is in front of me." — Leslie C.

"I'm gratitude journaling every morning (takes about 3-5 minutes), while listening to the sound of birds chirping. I'm also high-fiving myself in the mirror every morning (Mel Robbins' High Five Challenge)." — Chelsea H.

"Instead of a typical resolution for the new year, my friends and I choose a word instead. This year I am choosing the year of 'Light.’ Not sure yet what that means … Words are always great to choose because they morph with the meaning through the year." — Catherine O.

"My new year's resolution is to try not to buy or use a single-use water bottle this year!" — Jamie G.

"For 2023, I have given up … giving up." — Paul C.

Our 2023 resolutions: