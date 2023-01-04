Cowboys push a herd of Texas Longhorn steers during the National Western Stock Show parade on Jan. 9, 2020 in Denver. Photo: Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this year with one of its greatest traditions: The downtown parade.

Flashback: The celebration of the region's Western heritage is slated to snake through the city for the first time since 2020. The 2021 Stock Show was canceled due to COVID-19, and poor weather eliminated the event last year.

The parade features cowboys guiding cattle along 17th Street starting at Union Station. It begins at noon on Thursday.

Zoom in: The Stock Show kicks off the multi-week festivities Saturday and runs through Jan. 22.

Tickets start at $22.

Be smart: Parking near the National Western Complex grounds in Elyria Swansea fills up fast, so if you're driving, plan on parking at the Coors Field parking lot and taking a free shuttle to stock show grounds.