Make Dry January easier with these mocktails

Frambuesa Agua Fresca. Photo: Courtesy of Kachina Cantina

Even if you're taking a booze break, you won't have a shortage of places to find fun refreshments.

Context: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dry January, a campaign started by a British charity in 2013 to abstain from alcohol.

  • Reducing alcohol consumption even for a month has health benefits, including improved sleep and more energy, according to Harvard Medical School.

Here are six local bars with drinks that won't break your booze-free beginning of 2023:

Jovanina's

(1520 Blake St.)

  • The Just Say Not includes pineapple, orange, lemon, roobios tea and stappi red bitter soda.
Kachina Cantina

(1890 Wazee St.)

  • The Frambuesa Agua Fresca is made from raspberry, cranberry, lime and soda.
Poka Lola

(1850 Wazee St.)

  • This bar has several non-alcoholic versions of cocktails, including an Old Fashioned and Aperol Spritz.
The Tatarian

(4024 Tennyson St.)

  • The Tenéré 72 mocktail is made with an alcohol-free, herbal spirit that has notes of thyme and spearmint.
Reynard Social

(1616 Market St.)

  • The Full Send is a mojito mocktail with a bit of coconut cream.
Wildflower

(3638 Navajo St.)

  • The Energía Positiva mixes hibiscus and orange blossom with ginger beer.
