Even if you're taking a booze break, you won't have a shortage of places to find fun refreshments.

Context: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dry January, a campaign started by a British charity in 2013 to abstain from alcohol.

Reducing alcohol consumption even for a month has health benefits, including improved sleep and more energy, according to Harvard Medical School.

Here are six local bars with drinks that won't break your booze-free beginning of 2023:

(1520 Blake St.)

The Just Say Not includes pineapple, orange, lemon, roobios tea and stappi red bitter soda.

(1890 Wazee St.)

The Frambuesa Agua Fresca is made from raspberry, cranberry, lime and soda.

(1850 Wazee St.)

This bar has several non-alcoholic versions of cocktails, including an Old Fashioned and Aperol Spritz.

(4024 Tennyson St.)

The Tenéré 72 mocktail is made with an alcohol-free, herbal spirit that has notes of thyme and spearmint.

(1616 Market St.)

The Full Send is a mojito mocktail with a bit of coconut cream.

(3638 Navajo St.)