Make Dry January easier with these mocktails
Even if you're taking a booze break, you won't have a shortage of places to find fun refreshments.
Context: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dry January, a campaign started by a British charity in 2013 to abstain from alcohol.
- Reducing alcohol consumption even for a month has health benefits, including improved sleep and more energy, according to Harvard Medical School.
Here are six local bars with drinks that won't break your booze-free beginning of 2023:
Jovanina's
(1520 Blake St.)
- The Just Say Not includes pineapple, orange, lemon, roobios tea and stappi red bitter soda.
Kachina Cantina
(1890 Wazee St.)
- The Frambuesa Agua Fresca is made from raspberry, cranberry, lime and soda.
Poka Lola
(1850 Wazee St.)
- This bar has several non-alcoholic versions of cocktails, including an Old Fashioned and Aperol Spritz.
The Tatarian
(4024 Tennyson St.)
- The Tenéré 72 mocktail is made with an alcohol-free, herbal spirit that has notes of thyme and spearmint.
Reynard Social
(1616 Market St.)
- The Full Send is a mojito mocktail with a bit of coconut cream.
Wildflower
(3638 Navajo St.)
- The Energía Positiva mixes hibiscus and orange blossom with ginger beer.
