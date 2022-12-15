The first night of Hanukkah begins at sundown this Sunday, and lighting ceremonies will be held across Denver.

We compiled seven celebrations throughout the eight-day Festival of Lights:

✨ YAD Shabbat: Festival of Lights, presented by JEWISHcolorado, invites young adults in the Jewish community to the Denver Botanic Gardens on Friday night for an event that includes dinner, an open bar and entry to the Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light display. Tickets: $50.

🕺 Burn Baby Burn: A Queer Hanukkah Disco Inferno on Saturday night at Stanley Marketplace is a 21+ dance party complete with seasonal snacks, libations and tunes from the '70s. Tickets include one drink and range $18-$25.

🕎 Community Chanukah Celebration on Sunday at the Denver Jewish School honors the first of night Hanukkah by unveiling and lighting the "world's largest" Lego menorah. Pizza from Brooklyn Pizza will be available for purchase.

😋 Latkes and Lights on Sunday morning at the Jewish Community Center includes a latke-making contest, along with games, a photo booth, arts and crafts for all ages. Tickets range from $3-$20.

🕯️ The Chanukah Celebration in Cherry Creek North's Gart Plaza on Sunday evening brings Menorah lighting, face painting, fire juggling and plenty of sweet treats.

⛸️ Glow in the Dark Chanukah on Ice at Big Bear Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon gives kids the chance to skate with characters like Power Rangers and Bernie the Colorado Avalanche's mascot. The event also features a hot dinner buffet, latkes and jelly donuts. Tickets: $25.

🏛️ Chanukah at the Capitol on Dec. 20 will bring together Gov. Jared Polis and other community leaders for the annual menorah lighting on the west steps of the State Capitol. The free event also includes live music, barbecue, donuts, swag and an "epic" fire show.