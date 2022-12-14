8 mins ago - Food and Drink
A blind taste-test reveals Colorado's best coffee stouts
Just in time for the colder days and darker nights, Colorado breweries are showcasing rich stouts made with coffee.
What's happening: In a blind taste-test, a panel of a dozen beer experts and brewers — including our own John Frank — put 25 local coffee stouts head-to-head to determine which is best.
What to sip: In the non-barrel-aged category, Uhl's Brewing in Boulder won best of show with Coffee Roasters, a bold but still drinkable beer.
- The other finalists included New Terrain's Up & About and TightKnit's Java Good Day.
In the barrel-aged category, Denver brewery Copper Kettle won for its rich and roasty Snowed In Mocha.
- The other favorites from the crowd: Uhl's Coffee and Vanilla Barrel’d; Telluride's Sleeper Pow Day; and River North's BA Nightmare Fuel.
