A blind taste-test reveals Colorado's best coffee stouts

Just in time for the colder days and darker nights, Colorado breweries are showcasing rich stouts made with coffee.

What's happening: In a blind taste-test, a panel of a dozen beer experts and brewers — including our own John Frank — put 25 local coffee stouts head-to-head to determine which is best.

What to sip: In the non-barrel-aged category, Uhl's Brewing in Boulder won best of show with Coffee Roasters, a bold but still drinkable beer.

The other finalists included New Terrain's Up & About and TightKnit's Java Good Day.

In the barrel-aged category, Denver brewery Copper Kettle won for its rich and roasty Snowed In Mocha.