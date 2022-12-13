Denverites dig dancing, going to the movies and birds of prey, apparently.

Driving the news: People around the Mile High City searched the web for electronic dance music and "movies near me" more than anywhere else in the country, according to new Google search trends data.

Our metro area was also the only place in the U.S. that had "osprey bird" as its top trending animal.

Of note: Denver was among the top three cities that had the viral "green goddess salad" as its most searched recipe. New York City and Cleveland were the others.

Zoom in: The top 10 trending "near me" searches in the Denver area were all over the map and, honestly, a little morbid: