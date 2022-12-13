Migrant influx to Denver continues as total reaches 600
The influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border is escalating with 52 more arriving overnight Sunday at a Denver emergency shelter.
Driving the news: Through noon Monday, the city reported 153 people that officials identified as migrants housed in an emergency shelter. Another 48 are staying at a church-run facility. The total includes children.
By the numbers: About 600 migrants — whose immigration status is unknown — have arrived in Denver over the past several months, city officials reported.
- The number is double the estimated total that Mayor Michael Hancock's office reported Thursday.
Why it matters: The influx of people arriving and in-need of assistance has overwhelmed city resources and led Hancock to activate its emergency operations center.
Between the lines: Hancock said in a recent statement that, "Denver is a welcoming city," and he asked the community for help in providing clothing, including winter apparel for children.
Zoom in: The migrants housed at a Denver recreation center are being told not to talk to anyone, or identify themselves, Denverite reports.
- Those who did so anonymously said they came from El Paso, Texas, and said they were sleeping on cots inside and grateful for Denver's support.
