The influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border is escalating with 52 more arriving overnight Sunday at a Denver emergency shelter.

Driving the news: Through noon Monday, the city reported 153 people that officials identified as migrants housed in an emergency shelter. Another 48 are staying at a church-run facility. The total includes children.

By the numbers: About 600 migrants — whose immigration status is unknown — have arrived in Denver over the past several months, city officials reported.

The number is double the estimated total that Mayor Michael Hancock's office reported Thursday.

Why it matters: The influx of people arriving and in-need of assistance has overwhelmed city resources and led Hancock to activate its emergency operations center.

Between the lines: Hancock said in a recent statement that, "Denver is a welcoming city," and he asked the community for help in providing clothing, including winter apparel for children.

Zoom in: The migrants housed at a Denver recreation center are being told not to talk to anyone, or identify themselves, Denverite reports.