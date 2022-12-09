9 mins ago - Food and Drink

Denver's best Christmas and holiday pop-up bars are back

John Frank
The pop-up holiday bar is back and kitschy-er than ever.

Why it matters: If you want to go all-in on Christmas and winter festivities, these places are a must-visit this time of year.

Miracle: The master's of tacky holiday are back with four locations in the Denver area. Reservations are necessary.

  • The Webb Gallery Bar at Union Station is a party, with lights hanging from the ceiling and plenty of Instagramable displays.
  • The Rouge Wine Bar in Greenwood Village is serving cocktails with fun names, including the "Christmapolitan," "Elfing Around" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex"
  • The Eddy Taproom and Hotel in Golden is serving holiday fun in themed glasses and mugs and you can take a Santa pants mug with you to keep the fun going at home.
  • The Arvada Tavern on Olde Wadsworth Boulevard is offering a Sippin' Santa party with drinks and special glassware.

Adrift Tiki Bar: This South Broadway bar is always lively, and in the winter transforms into the Snow Drift with holiday decor and a special drink menu.

Sleigh Bar: Located at McGregor Square's Milepost Zero, the holiday spirit is everywhere with floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed-events like "Home Alone" bingo and winter-themed cocktails including "Naughty or Spice" mulled wine.

Tinseltown: Bring your camera for this one. Taking over Zeppelin Station, the "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed exhibit provides quite a backdrop for fun and revelry with tinsel, hanging trees and "just about every festive goodie ever," organizers say. Tickets start at $13.

Want more? Check out this list from our friends at 5280.

