New Year's Eve fireworks in Denver on display near the 16th Street Mall in 2018. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Is it really about to be 2023?

It really is, and it's fast approaching, so here's a collection of events in Denver to help you welcome the new year with some fun:

New Year's Eve Fireworks: This family friendly show includes two fireworks displays, one at 9pm and another at midnight, along the 16th Street Mall. Music begins at 8pm and runs through midnight. Tickets: Free.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox: The Y2K Dance Party will harken back to 1999, and it all kicks off at 9pm. Tickets: Starting at $48.

BookBar: The bookstore bids farewell with this final bash it's dubbing the Introvert's New Year's Eve, which will include hors d'oeuvres, a champagne toast, and advance reader copies of soon-to-be released books. Tickets are $50.

Mile High Spirits: Live DJs will amp up the crowd here starting at 10:30pm, though a VIP gala with cocktails and a formal dinner starts at 8pm. Tickets: Starting at $50.

Gaylord Rockies: The big resort in Aurora will host its first-ever Big Night Rockies New Year's Eve party, including multiple party areas, with live bands and DJs. Tickets start at $59.99.

The Woods: This rooftop celebration at the Source Hotel in RiNo will offer panoramic views of downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains. A drink, food and champagne toast are part of this bash, with music from DJ Chando. Tickets are $60.

Denver Performing Arts Complex: Come downtown, just don't wear jeans for this Roaring '20s Great Gatsby-themed party, complete with a performance from Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles and over 50 other performers. Tickets start at $79.

Resolution: This downtown bash bills itself as the No. 1 New Year's Eve Party in the state, featuring a top-shelf open bar and DJ music all night. Tickets start at $99.

Union Station: The historic train station will host a soiree with the glamor of the most iconic train in the world, the Orient Express. Starting at 8pm, the night includes bottomless cocktails and live music. Tickets: Starting at $155.

Terra: The restaurant will host its inaugural Monte Carlo Experience, with a party including a seafood bar, a champagne toast and live jazz music. There will be prizes and giveaways. Price available upon request.