The "Lodge with Joy" display at Camp Christmas of Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park in Lakewood in 2021. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver is dazzling this time of year, with holiday lights twinkling across the city and suburbs.

Here are 10 can't-miss displays to see the sparkles this season:

The Mile High Tree: Step inside America's tallest digital tree — at 110 feet tall — to enjoy a spectacular immersive art installation in the heart of Civic Center Park. Admission is free.

Blossoms of Light: Denver Botanic Garden's signature event for more than 30 years transforms the York Street gardens into a winter wonderland. Tickets are $24 for non-member adults — and going fast!

Merry & Bright Lights: The exterior of Union Station features an interactive outdoor lightshow on its historic facade and a 40-foot outdoor Christmas tree with 7,000+ lights. Viewing is free through Dec. 26.

Zoo Lights: More than a million lights are on display at the Denver Zoo, featuring new installations including an Electric Jungle. Tickets start at $15.

Luminova Holidays: Check out a 65-foot Christmas tree, over 4 million lights, a 25-foot snowman, a 300-foot candy tunnel, plenty of rides and Santa himself. Tickets are $29.99.

Trail of Lights: Head to Chatfield Farms in Littleton and wander through a nearly 1-mile-long, light-filled path featuring singing Christmas trees, light tunnels and more. Tickets are $16 for non-member adults.

Camp Christmas: This elaborate celebration at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park spans six acres and includes immersive art, Christmas-themed cocktail bars, a classic carousel, visits with Santa and sweet treats. Tickets start at $18.

Winter Wanderland Light Walk: Enjoy a musical light walk under a million glowing lights at Cherry Creek North. Eight sparkling trees that are choreographed to winter melodies feature a QR code, which can be scanned for chances to win a $1,000 shopping spree.

A Hudson Christmas: Stroll through a lighted forest of towering, twinkling trees at the Hudson Gardens & Event Center in Littleton. Holiday light tunnels, hot cocoa and giant snowmen are also on the scene. Tickets start at $12.

Christmas in Color: Drive through acres of enchanting illuminations at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison or at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora, where millions of lights will be perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear through your radio. Tickets start at $35 per vehicle.