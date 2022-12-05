Two Loveland locals were featured Friday on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" for their hummingbird feeder for your face.

Driving the news: HummViewer is a wearable mask that allows you to view and feed the fast, fleeting creatures up close without disturbing their natural habitat. The patented product retails for $69.95.

The startup was founded in 2017 by John and Joan Creed, whose appreciation for the birds began in Colorado's mountains. To date, they have sold about 500 feeders.

The Creeds made a $75,000 deal with "Shark Tank" guest investor Daniel Lubetzky — CEO of the snack company Kind — for a 35% stake in their company. Lubetzky, whose late father loved hummingbirds, called the deal "fate."

Although the other sharks backed out — Kevin O'Leary being the first to go — the HummViewers drew big reactions from the judges. Lori Greiner called it a "super novel, super cute idea."

What they're saying: "The crazy man in the mountains did it! How about that?" John said on "Shark Tank" after scoring the deal.