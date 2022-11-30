Colorado young leaders land on Forbes' "30 Under 30" lists

Some of the Centennial State's best and brightest breakout talents earned spots on Forbes' annual "30 Under 30" lists for the Class of 2023, which dropped Tuesday.

Why it matters: The annual roundup recognizes 600 "trailblazing innovators" throughout North America, across 20 sectors, "who have turned to entrepreneurship to solve the world's most complex challenges — from global warming to reproductive health."

Our Colorado honorees include:

☀️ Energy

Tyler Hernandez and Michael Strand: This duo, both 29, co-founded Tynt Technologies. The Boulder-based startup's goal is to curb CO2 emissions by making windows with adjustable tint, using patented "ultra energy-efficient technology" that allows control of light and heat flow.

Bailey Plummer: At 28, Plummer is in her fourth year as a member of the investments team at Greenbacker Capital's Denver office. Her role involves evaluating renewable energy investment opportunities around the country.

🪐 Science

Jeremy Schiel: The 28-year-old co-founder of Orbit Fab, a Golden-based aerospace company, is garnering major attention for developing what can be boiled down to gas stations in space. His startup recently signed a $13 million contract with the U.S. government to deliver celestial fuel to Space Force satellites in 2025.

🎨 Art and Style

Nicole McLaughlin: Trash turns to treasure in the hands of this acclaimed 29-year-old fashion designer, whose creations center on sustainability and upcyling. The Boulder resident has worked with numerous iconic brands including Gucci and Prada.

🤝 Social impact

David Schurman (25), Jack Roswell (24) and Oleksiy Zhuk (24): The trio's climate-tech company Perennial, based in Boulder, uses artificial intelligence to cut carbon from soil and help farmers adopt sustainable practices. Time Magazine listed its platform among the "Best Inventions of 2022."

🏐 Sports

Haleigh Washington: The 27-year-old Colorado Springs native helped Team USA win its first Olympic women's volleyball gold medal as middle blocker in the 2021 games. She serves on an advisory board for League One Volleyball, a startup aiming to create a sports club network across the U.S.

🍽️ Food and Drink

Elle Gadient: As a farmer advocate at Niman Ranch, based in Westminster, the 27-year-old is working to continue her family's legacy of farming hogs for five generations and promote more eco-friendly land practices.