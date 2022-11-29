New COVID subvariants are spurring an uptick of cases and hospitalizations across Colorado, with the elderly again among the most vulnerable to the virus.

Driving the news: People ages 65 and older account for nearly 9 out of 10 COVID deaths to date — roughly two to three times the rate at which they die from the flu, according to a new Washington Post analysis of CDC data.

Meanwhile, less than half of Coloradans 65 and up — 39.7% — have received all COVID vaccines recommended by the CDC, the latest state figures show.

What's happening: At least 124 COVID outbreaks have occurred in Colorado residential health care centers so far this month, accounting for 92% of all outbreaks recorded by state health officials in November.

The rise in cases is likely due to new Omicron subvariants — which can evade the latest protections — along with the arrival of colder weather and more indoor gatherings, a spokesperson for the state's health department tells Axios Denver.

By the numbers: Roughly 72% of nursing home residents in Colorado are up-to-date on COVID shots, meaning they have received their Omicron booster vaccine, a spokesperson for the state health department tells Axios Denver.

Two-thirds of Colorado nursing home staff are also up-to-date on their jabs, per CDC data.

Of note: As of June, staff at licensed health care facilities in the state are no longer required to be vaccinated.

What's next: The Biden administration is launching a six-week campaign to boost vaccination rates among seniors, including nursing home residents — and the staff members who care for them.