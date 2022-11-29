City employees in Denver might see a one-time, $600 bonus for staying put.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council's finance and governance committee will consider a proposal at its Tuesday meeting to move $4.3 million from multiple departments' budgets into a pot for bonuses.

Of note: The extra pay would come from funds the city saved by not filling previously open positions, Denver's acting deputy chief financial officer Stephanie Karayannis Adams tells Axios.

She characterized the bonuses as showing appreciation for city staff who took on additional work due to pandemic-era vacancies across departments. Karayannis Adams does not anticipate this will be an annual program.

By the numbers: At least 8,288 city employees would be eligible, Karayannis Adams said.

The Denver Sheriff's Department budget would provide $1.4 million toward the bonus payments, the largest share among the seven departments where the money comes from.

However, those working for Denver International Airport and Denver Human Services would get bonuses from their respective agency's coffers — not the $4.3 million, which comes from the taxpayer-funded general fund.

Of note: Elected officials including City Council members and Mayor Michael Hancock aren't eligible.

Denver police, fire and sheriffs deputies are exempt as well, since their pay is determined by collective bargaining agreements.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's department offers its own retention and signing bonuses to retain deputies and fill vacancies.

What to watch: Qualifying employees must have worked for the city since before Sept. 30 and still be on its payroll when bonuses are issued next month.

It will need final approval from City Council.

Flashback: Council voted last year to use federal pandemic aid money to give up to $250 per month in hazard pay to some staff who worked during the height of the pandemic.