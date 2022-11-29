Colorado voter turnout dips in 2022 midterm, initial numbers show

Data: US Elections Project; Note: 2022 general election turnout data is preliminary, as of Nov. 23, 2022; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Colorado no longer ranks at the top in the nation for voter turnout.

Driving the news: Turnout dipped to 58.5% of the voting-eligible population in the 2022 midterm election, a preliminary analysis by the U.S. Elections Project shows.

Colorado ranked sixth in the nation, behind Maine (61.4%), Minnesota (61%), Oregon (60.9%), Wisconsin (60.2%) and Michigan (59%).

Flashback: In 2020 and 2018, Colorado landed a close second behind Minnesota in terms of ballots cast. The prior midterm turnout hit 61.4%, the project's research shows.

Why it matters: Turnout is an important metric because it shows voter enthusiasm for the candidates and issues on the ballot, and serves as a measure to evaluate elected county clerks and the secretary of state who oversee voting.

Also, the number is often a point of pride among states.

If preliminary results hold, 2022's tally would mark the first decline in the state's midterm turnout in 20 years.

Between the lines: The denominator is important in this discussion. The Elections Project uses a voter-eligible population, calculated using census figures, rather than actual registered voters, which is what local officials compute.

The state also presents "active voters" — only those that receive mail ballots — which inflates the turnout rate.

By the numbers: Among the 4.4 million registered voters in Colorado, the turnout rate lands at a similar 58%, according to state figures.

An estimated 24,000 additional ballots were cast but rejected.

The largest voting bloc this year was women aged 55 to 64, followed by women aged 65 to 74 and men aged 55 to 64.

Small counties, many in the hotly contested 3rd Congressional District, led the state with turnout. Denver's turnout landed at 62%.

Of note: The candidate that received the most votes in the state is Democratic Gov. Jared Polis at 1,468,463 votes, or 58% support, unofficial state numbers show.