A page from a Two Tails book featuring Maple, the dog. Courtesy of Two Tails

A child's attachment to their dog can help them learn to read and count.

That's the breakthrough idea from Daniel Cohen, the Denver-based entrepreneur behind the startup Two Tails Story Co.

How it works: The company creates personalized alphabet and numbers books that include realistic drawings of the family pet on each page.

All it takes is two photos of the dog. Then the funny, colorful illustrations come to life with an artificial intelligence program that creates life-like drawings of the pet and inputs the reader into scenes. Illustrators also review the work.

"Every dog [in the book] will look like your dog … that's our value proposition, it's not a cartoon," Cohen says. "It's a hand-drawn sketch of your dog, very similar to if you commissioned something."

The intrigue: Cohen — a former real estate company owner — moved into the education technology space after the civil unrest in 2020.