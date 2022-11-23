A permit holder drags a newly cut Christmas tree through the snow near Arapaho National Forest. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

With the holiday season in full swing, the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree has officially begun.

Driving the news: For those looking to harvest their own tree in some of the most scenic spots in the state, permits are opening up at several national forests across Colorado.

Of note: All fourth-grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoor program.

Where to go:

Permits: $20 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed

$20 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed Harvest locations: Canyon Lakes and Sulphur Ranger Districts

Canyon Lakes and Sulphur Ranger Districts Permitting cutting dates: Through Jan. 7, 2023, but varies based on location

Through Jan. 7, 2023, but varies based on location Size limitations: Entire tree must be cut down at ground level

Permits: $8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed

$8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed Harvest locations: Grand Valley, Gunnison, Norwood, Ouray and Paonia Ranger Districts

Grand Valley, Gunnison, Norwood, Ouray and Paonia Ranger Districts Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31

Through Dec. 31 Size limitations: Tree height — 20 feet max.; stump height — 6 inches; stump diameter — 6 inches max

Permits: $10-20, based on location; between 2-5 trees allowed, depending on site

$10-20, based on location; between 2-5 trees allowed, depending on site Harvest locations: South Platte, Pikes Peak, South Park, Salida, Leadville, and San Carlos Ranger Districts

South Platte, Pikes Peak, South Park, Salida, Leadville, and San Carlos Ranger Districts Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31, but varies based on location

Through Dec. 31, but varies based on location Size limitations: Tree height — 15 feet max; stump height — 6 inches; stump diameter — 6 inches max

Permits: $8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed

Harvest locations: Forest-wide, in designated areas

Forest-wide, in designated areas Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31

Through Dec. 31 Size limitations: Tree height — 20 feet max; tree diameter — 5 inches max at shoulder height; stump height — 6 inches max

Permits: $8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed (Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir off limits)

$8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed (Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir off limits) Harvest locations: Forest-wide, in designated areas

Forest-wide, in designated areas Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31

Through Dec. 31 Size limitations: Tree height — 20 feet max; stump height — 6 inches max