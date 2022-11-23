17 mins ago - News
Christmas tree permits at Colorado national forests on sale
With the holiday season in full swing, the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree has officially begun.
Driving the news: For those looking to harvest their own tree in some of the most scenic spots in the state, permits are opening up at several national forests across Colorado.
- Of note: All fourth-grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoor program.
Where to go:
🎄 Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests
- Permits: $20 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed
- Harvest locations: Canyon Lakes and Sulphur Ranger Districts
- Permitting cutting dates: Through Jan. 7, 2023, but varies based on location
- Size limitations: Entire tree must be cut down at ground level
🎄 Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests
- Permits: $8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed
- Harvest locations: Grand Valley, Gunnison, Norwood, Ouray and Paonia Ranger Districts
- Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31
- Size limitations: Tree height — 20 feet max.; stump height — 6 inches; stump diameter — 6 inches max
🎄 Pike and San Isabel National Forests
- Permits: $10-20, based on location; between 2-5 trees allowed, depending on site
- Harvest locations: South Platte, Pikes Peak, South Park, Salida, Leadville, and San Carlos Ranger Districts
- Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31, but varies based on location
- Size limitations: Tree height — 15 feet max; stump height — 6 inches; stump diameter — 6 inches max
🎄 Rio Grande National Forest
- Permits: $8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed
- Harvest locations: Forest-wide, in designated areas
- Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31
- Size limitations: Tree height — 20 feet max; tree diameter — 5 inches max at shoulder height; stump height — 6 inches max
🎄 San Juan National Forest
- Permits: $8 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed (Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir off limits)
- Harvest locations: Forest-wide, in designated areas
- Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31
- Size limitations: Tree height — 20 feet max; stump height — 6 inches max
🎄 White River National Forest
- Permits: $10 per tree; up to 5 trees allowed (Colorado Blue Spruce off limits)
- Harvest locations: Forest-wide, in designated areas
- Permitting cutting dates: Through Dec. 31
- Size limitations: Tree height — 15 feet max; stump height — 6 inches max; stump diameter — 6 inches max
