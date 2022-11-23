17 mins ago - News

Amigas in Action, other nonprofits help families in need this holiday

John Frank
A child who participated in the Amigas in Action gift-giving program. Courtesy of Andrew Kelly

A child who participated in the Amigas in Action gift-giving program. Photo courtesy of Andrew Kelly

A Denver nonprofit is connecting families in need with donors who can help put presents under the tree this holiday season.

What's happening: Amigas in Action is looking to help as many as 200 families this year to meet demand that continues to grow with rising inflation and cost of living, co-founder Kate Silverman tells us.

  • "People are playing catch up [from the pandemic]," she says.

How it works: The organization — now in its 11th year — works with families at Wyatt Academy, a charter elementary school in Denver, and Margery Reed Day Nursery. They also get referrals from local social services agencies.

John's thought bubble: This is my family's third year participating, and the joy is in the giving, not receiving.

  • To give you a sense of what to expect, this year we have a 7-year-old boy who needs a winter jacket and clothes and wants a bike. We're so excited to be able to give him the items on his wishlist.

The big picture: Other organizations are seeking donors and volunteers for similar programs that help deliver gifts and needed items at the holidays, including the local United Way, Boys and Girls Club and other local groups.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more