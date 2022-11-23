A child who participated in the Amigas in Action gift-giving program. Photo courtesy of Andrew Kelly

A Denver nonprofit is connecting families in need with donors who can help put presents under the tree this holiday season.

What's happening: Amigas in Action is looking to help as many as 200 families this year to meet demand that continues to grow with rising inflation and cost of living, co-founder Kate Silverman tells us.

"People are playing catch up [from the pandemic]," she says.

How it works: The organization — now in its 11th year — works with families at Wyatt Academy, a charter elementary school in Denver, and Margery Reed Day Nursery. They also get referrals from local social services agencies.

Amigas in Action accepts monetary donations, or you can volunteer to adopt a family and shop for gifts from their list of needs and wants.

John's thought bubble: This is my family's third year participating, and the joy is in the giving, not receiving.

To give you a sense of what to expect, this year we have a 7-year-old boy who needs a winter jacket and clothes and wants a bike. We're so excited to be able to give him the items on his wishlist.

The big picture: Other organizations are seeking donors and volunteers for similar programs that help deliver gifts and needed items at the holidays, including the local United Way, Boys and Girls Club and other local groups.