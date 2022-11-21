Colorado threat of "tripledemic" is coinciding with the holidays

Don't be surprised if you come in contact with a few uninvited guests around the Thanksgiving table this year.

What's happening: The threat of a "tripledemic" collision of flu, COVID and RSV cases has arrived just in time for the holidays — and the chances of getting sick this season are high.

Meanwhile, local health workers on the front lines are seeing an unprecedented number of patients as staff levels remain squeezed.

What they're saying: "All of our ERs are basically seeing volumes 30, 40 to sometimes even 50% above even the highest numbers that we've seen in previous seasons,” Kevin Carney, associate chief medical officer with Children's Hospital Colorado, which has four Front Range facilities, told CPR.

The flu is "very quickly gonna really compound the complexity of what we're managing here," Carney added.

By the numbers: Colorado is one of 16 states with a "very high" rate of influenza-like illnesses, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state is reporting about 900 RSV hospitalizations so far this fall, nearly 380 patients in the hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 160 flu hospitalizations this season.

Meanwhile, nearly 90% of all intensive care beds in Colorado hospitals statewide are filled, state data shows.

The big picture: The data suggests this year's respiratory illness season is hitting Colorado and other parts of the U.S. harder and earlier than in previous years, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Flu activity levels nationwide haven't been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to CDC data.

The spike also coincides with a higher rate in RSV cases compared to previous years and the continued spread of COVID-19.

Be smart: Health experts say the best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses is to avoid public places if sick, wear face masks, wash hands regularly, and stay up-to-date on COVID and flu vaccines — which can be received simultaneously.