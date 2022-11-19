The best restaurants in Colorado ski towns
From ski town staples to newcomers, here are 12 of the top spots in Colorado ski towns to fuel up and wind down after a long day on the slopes:
Matsuhisa (Aspen): You're nearly guaranteed to spot a celebrity at this renowned sushi chain — one of 11 locations of the LA-based restaurant from famed chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa.
White House Tavern (Aspen): Artisanal sandwiches and salads are in the spotlight at this classic spot, which has drawn rave reviews from huge names, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John.
Petite Maison (Telluride): Visit this modern chalet with a cozy chic interior for fine French cuisine, including duck confit and steak tartare. The owners are also behind The National, another popular restaurant in Telluride.
Alpino Vino (Telluride): This quaint Italian restaurant offers an experience unlike any other as the highest elevation fine dining restaurant in North America. Lunch service begins Dec. 15; dinner starts Dec. 17.
Eclectic Bar & Grill (Silverthorne): This new joint offers twists on some of your favorite comfort meals, from fish and chips and burgers to various types of house-smoked wings.
Radicato (Breckenridge): This family-style Italian restaurant is located on Breckenridge's beautiful Riverwalk, with entrees rooted in old-world traditions, including pasta made fresh, in-house, daily.
Aurum Food & Wine (Breckenridge): Perfect for a romantic dinner, this elegant wine bar offers farm-to-table fare, including Rocky Mountain trout and pan-seared duck breast, plus unique cocktails and craft beer.
Durbar (Winter Park): Enjoy exquisite Indian and Nepalse food for a reasonable price at this colorful and relaxed eatery located in downtown's Cooper Creek Square.
Laundry (Steamboat): This trendy venue specializes in strong cocktails, and serves charcuterie boards and small plates, including pow pow shrimp and mac-n-cheese.
Café Diva (Steamboat): This New American restaurant focuses on seasonal ingredients, including naturally raised meats, sustainably sourced seafood and plenty of vegetarian options.
Soupçon (Crested Butte): Cuisine steeped in French and American tradition takes center stage at this intimate spot, which also boasts an award-winning wine program.
Breadery (Crested Butte): Sourdough pizza and bread are the highlights of this vegetable-forward eatery, bar and bakehouse. The restaurant reopens Dec. 7.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.