A sign at the entrance to Japanese celebrity chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa's restaurant in Aspen. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

From ski town staples to newcomers, here are 12 of the top spots in Colorado ski towns to fuel up and wind down after a long day on the slopes:

Matsuhisa (Aspen): You're nearly guaranteed to spot a celebrity at this renowned sushi chain — one of 11 locations of the LA-based restaurant from famed chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa.

White House Tavern (Aspen): Artisanal sandwiches and salads are in the spotlight at this classic spot, which has drawn rave reviews from huge names, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John.

Petite Maison (Telluride): Visit this modern chalet with a cozy chic interior for fine French cuisine, including duck confit and steak tartare. The owners are also behind The National, another popular restaurant in Telluride.

Alpino Vino (Telluride): This quaint Italian restaurant offers an experience unlike any other as the highest elevation fine dining restaurant in North America. Lunch service begins Dec. 15; dinner starts Dec. 17.

Eclectic Bar & Grill (Silverthorne): This new joint offers twists on some of your favorite comfort meals, from fish and chips and burgers to various types of house-smoked wings.

Radicato (Breckenridge): This family-style Italian restaurant is located on Breckenridge's beautiful Riverwalk, with entrees rooted in old-world traditions, including pasta made fresh, in-house, daily.

Aurum Food & Wine (Breckenridge): Perfect for a romantic dinner, this elegant wine bar offers farm-to-table fare, including Rocky Mountain trout and pan-seared duck breast, plus unique cocktails and craft beer.

Durbar (Winter Park): Enjoy exquisite Indian and Nepalse food for a reasonable price at this colorful and relaxed eatery located in downtown's Cooper Creek Square.

Laundry (Steamboat): This trendy venue specializes in strong cocktails, and serves charcuterie boards and small plates, including pow pow shrimp and mac-n-cheese.

Café Diva (Steamboat): This New American restaurant focuses on seasonal ingredients, including naturally raised meats, sustainably sourced seafood and plenty of vegetarian options.

Soupçon (Crested Butte): Cuisine steeped in French and American tradition takes center stage at this intimate spot, which also boasts an award-winning wine program.

Breadery (Crested Butte): Sourdough pizza and bread are the highlights of this vegetable-forward eatery, bar and bakehouse. The restaurant reopens Dec. 7.