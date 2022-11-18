Hot homes: 5 Denver houses for sale, starting at $699K
This week's Hot Homes roundup features a mix of styles under $1.8 million, from condos and townhomes to single-family residences.
3700 N. Marion St., #107 — $699,000
Why we love it: This chic, open-concept townhouse boasts three stories — the first of which can be utilized as a commercial space — plus a rooftop patio.
- Neighborhood: RiNo
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,206 square feet
- Listed by: Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern
- Features: Soaring ceilings, oversized windows and modern finishes throughout.
3196 S. Lincoln St. — $724,500
Why we love it: This brick bungalow has been completely renovated and features industrial chic style, exposed brick, and an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
- Neighborhood: Englewood
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,144 square feet
- Listed by: Deanna Wolfe at Compass
- Features: Abundant natural light, mountain views, hardwood floors, contemporary tile, finished basement.
739 Inca St. — $759,000
Why we love it: Built in 1884, this historic, two-story home packs plenty of charm with modern finishes throughout, including exposed brick walls and stylish light fixtures.
- Neighborhood: Lincoln Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,893 square feet
- Listed by: Charlie Thuente at milehimodern
- Features: Hardwood flooring, large windows, open floor plan, updated appliances, walk-in closet in primary suite, covered back patio, two-car detached garage.
4530 E. 13th Ave. — $995,000
Why we love it: This modern ranch-style home is entirely renovated with custom details, and offers ample natural light thanks to big, new windows.
- Neighborhood: Hale
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1,532 square feet
- Listed by: Hilary Walsh at milehimodern
- Features: New hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, chef's kitchen with quartz counters, expansive backyard with covered patio, one-car garage.
428 S. Ogden St. — $1,775,000
Why we love it: Elegance abounds at this residence, which is located in one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods and offers an open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining.
- Neighborhood: Washington Park West
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,285 square feet
- Listed by: Amanda Campbell at Live.Laugh.Denver
- Features: Hardwood flooring, exposed brick, fireplace, chef's kitchen, balcony, large backyard with covered patio and built-in grill, finished basement, oversized two-car garage.
