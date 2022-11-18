This week's Hot Homes roundup features a mix of styles under $1.8 million, from condos and townhomes to single-family residences.

Why we love it: This chic, open-concept townhouse boasts three stories — the first of which can be utilized as a commercial space — plus a rooftop patio.

Neighborhood: RiNo

RiNo Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,206 square feet

3700 N. Marion St., #107. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

Why we love it: This brick bungalow has been completely renovated and features industrial chic style, exposed brick, and an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.

Neighborhood: Englewood

Englewood Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,144 square feet

3196 S. Lincoln St. Photo: Cami Rosine for Mediamax Photography Agency

Why we love it: Built in 1884, this historic, two-story home packs plenty of charm with modern finishes throughout, including exposed brick walls and stylish light fixtures.

Neighborhood: Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,893 square feet

739 Inca St. Photo: Saucedo Media Company/milehimodern

Why we love it: This modern ranch-style home is entirely renovated with custom details, and offers ample natural light thanks to big, new windows.

Neighborhood: Hale

Hale Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1,532 square feet

4530 E. 13th Ave. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

Why we love it: Elegance abounds at this residence, which is located in one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods and offers an open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining.

Neighborhood: Washington Park West

Washington Park West Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,285 square feet

428 S. Ogden St. Photo: Geovanny Flores, courtesy of Live.Laugh.Denver

