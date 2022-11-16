Turkey Day is around the corner. If you don't feel like cooking (or doing a pile of dishes) this year, here's a roundup of Denver restaurants to enjoy a holiday meal.

Pro tip: Make your reservations ASAP.

Chez Maggy in LoDo's Thompson Denver hotel will offer an $85 prix-fixe menu from 12-5pm, with entrees including roasted turkey with honey and thyme, grilled lamb chops and Parisian gnocchi. Reservations.

Somebody People on South Broadway will serve a set family-style menu for $70 from 2-8pm, featuring flavorful, plant-based cuisine and an optional wine pairing for $40. Reservations required (with $10 deposit).

Le Bilboquet will provide a $95 menu from 11am to 7:30pm, with highlights such as Beau Soleil oysters, Cajun chicken and roasted turkey. Reservations.

Woodie Fisher will provide a $65 prix-fixe meal from 11am-4pm that includes roasted turkey breast, classic herb stuffing, crème fraiche whipped potatoes and bourbon pecan pie. Reservations.

Local Jones in Cherry Creek's Halcyon hotel will host brunch and dinner from 7:30am-8pm, with entrees ranging from blue crab benedict ($25) to herb roasted turkey breast ($35). Reservations.

The Kitchen American Bistro in LoDo will offer a special $99.50 menu from 12-7:30pm, featuring fire-roasted butternut squash bisque and caramelized honey pumpkin pie. Reservations (with $25 deposit).

The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar downtown will arrange a special Thanksgiving buffet from 12-7pm for $65, serving house-smoked salmon, honey-brined turkey breast and green bean casserole. Reservations.

Range, in the Renaissance Denver Downtown hotel, will serve a $65 three-course menu from 3-9pm that includes sage-rubbed turkey and pomegranate-glazed Brussels sprouts. Reservations required.

The Nickel in the historic Tramway Building will offer an $85 meal from 11am-4pm with mains including roasted turkey and prime rib, as well as family-style sides and dessert. Reservations.

Atelier by Radex in City Park will serve a $69 three-course meal from 3-11:30pm featuring starters such as beef tartare and main courses like pan-seared sea bass and charbroiled filet mignon. Reservations.

Panzano, in the Hotel Monaco downtown, will offer a $65 prix-fixe menu, including confit turkey leg and sous vide turkey breast, focaccia stuffing, potato purée and foie gras gravy. Reservations.