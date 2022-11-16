1 hour ago - News
Help us decide who Denver's power players are
We're taking stock of the most powerful people in Denver — and we want to hear from you.
What's happening: We created this survey for you to tell us who the Mile High City's power players are — the movers and shakers who wield the most influence.
Details: In an upcoming special edition, we'll list people who've made a major difference in their community in 2022, ranging from well-known leaders to rising stars.
- They've made headlines, advanced key projects, or worked behind the scenes to shape our city.
How it works: This unscientific ranking is produced entirely by the Axios Denver team and will not be influenced by advertising in any way.
- We'll build the list using our expertise, your polling input and through interviews.
What's next: Help us choose who should make the cut!
- Nominate someone here.
