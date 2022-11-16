We're taking stock of the most powerful people in Denver — and we want to hear from you.

What's happening: We created this survey for you to tell us who the Mile High City's power players are — the movers and shakers who wield the most influence.

Details: In an upcoming special edition, we'll list people who've made a major difference in their community in 2022, ranging from well-known leaders to rising stars.

They've made headlines, advanced key projects, or worked behind the scenes to shape our city.

How it works: This unscientific ranking is produced entirely by the Axios Denver team and will not be influenced by advertising in any way.

We'll build the list using our expertise, your polling input and through interviews.

What's next: Help us choose who should make the cut!