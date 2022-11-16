1 hour ago - News

Help us decide who Denver's power players are

Axios Denver
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We're taking stock of the most powerful people in Denver — and we want to hear from you.

What's happening: We created this survey for you to tell us who the Mile High City's power players are — the movers and shakers who wield the most influence.

Details: In an upcoming special edition, we'll list people who've made a major difference in their community in 2022, ranging from well-known leaders to rising stars.

  • They've made headlines, advanced key projects, or worked behind the scenes to shape our city.

How it works: This unscientific ranking is produced entirely by the Axios Denver team and will not be influenced by advertising in any way.

  • We'll build the list using our expertise, your polling input and through interviews.

What's next: Help us choose who should make the cut!

  • Nominate someone here.
