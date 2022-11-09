Author Ted Conover explores living off the grid in Colorado

What started as a magazine article for author Ted Conover led him to move part-time in 2017 to the San Luis Valley in Southern Colorado.

Driving the news: It's the setting in his latest book, "Cheap Land Colorado," which chronicles the life of off-grid homesteaders.

Zoom in: Known for his immersive reporting, the Denver-raised author spent five years living in an area known as the "flats" which 5280 magazine describes as a place with "bargain-price" plots that attracted people seeking the American Dream.

"A lot of people live out here because they do not want to run into other people. They like the solitude," Conover writes in the book.

The author told 5280 magazine the San Luis Valley was attractive to him because it is brimming with possibilities, including people who are looking for fresh starts.

Conover likened the San Luis Valley to a "Mad Max" movie.

The other side: A review from the LA Times called Conover's observations "unfinished or overly romanticized," though overall, the reviewer called the book a "fascinating" portrayal of the people who live there.