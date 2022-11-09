Author Ted Conover explores living off the grid in Colorado
What started as a magazine article for author Ted Conover led him to move part-time in 2017 to the San Luis Valley in Southern Colorado.
Driving the news: It's the setting in his latest book, "Cheap Land Colorado," which chronicles the life of off-grid homesteaders.
Zoom in: Known for his immersive reporting, the Denver-raised author spent five years living in an area known as the "flats" which 5280 magazine describes as a place with "bargain-price" plots that attracted people seeking the American Dream.
- "A lot of people live out here because they do not want to run into other people. They like the solitude," Conover writes in the book.
- The author told 5280 magazine the San Luis Valley was attractive to him because it is brimming with possibilities, including people who are looking for fresh starts.
- Conover likened the San Luis Valley to a "Mad Max" movie.
The other side: A review from the LA Times called Conover's observations "unfinished or overly romanticized," though overall, the reviewer called the book a "fascinating" portrayal of the people who live there.
