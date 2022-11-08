Democrats top GOP in Colorado's early vote
Colorado tallied more than 1.3 million early votes through Sunday — but millions more are holding on to their ballots, raising the stakes as campaigns try to turn out their supporters.
Why it matters: Who votes in the final days of this election cycle likely will determine which candidates and ballot measures win in the 2022 midterm.
- Also, a late surge of ballots on Election Day could lead to delayed results in the closest contests. At least 16 counties will stop counting ballots by 11:59pm Tuesday and resume the next morning.
By the numbers: Total turnout from early in-person voting and mail ballots is now 31% of registered voters, according to the secretary of state's office.
- That remains below pace from the 2018 election.
Zoom in: 43,000 more Democrats have cast ballots than Republicans — a 3-percentage-point advantage, but the parties are roughly even in terms of turnout.
- The largest voting bloc is unaffiliated voters — those not aligned with a political party — that decide elections in Colorado.
What they're saying: "The emerging turnout dynamic is poised to be the most challenging for Republicans," GOP strategist Ben Engen tells us.
