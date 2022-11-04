Hot Homes: 3 listings in Denver, starting at $660K

This week's Hot Homes collection features three elegant properties across the Mile High City for under $2 million.

Why we love it: This light-filled, mid-century modern home was designed by Cliff May, known as "the father of the ranch house," and has been fully renovated.

Neighborhood: Harvey Park

Harvey Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,074 square feet

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,074 square feet Listed by: Stephanie Kroll at milehimodern

Stephanie Kroll at milehimodern Features: Refinished original hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, original fireplace, outdoor courtyard and patio, professional landscaping.

2590 S. Newton St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2590 S. Newton St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2590 S. Newton St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This half duplex townhome offers city and mountain views, plus an open, airy layout with high ceilings and abundant natural light.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside

Sunnyside Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,401 square feet

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,401 square feet Listed by: Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern

Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern Features: Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, electric fireplace, private rooftop patio, one-car garage.

4201 Delaware St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern

4201 Delaware St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern

4201 Delaware St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern

Why we love it: Between a sprawling patio and a finished lower level with two bedrooms and a wet bar, this charming spot is perfect for entertaining.

Neighborhood: South Park Hill

South Park Hill Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,462 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,462 square feet Listed by: Kristin Harris at milehimodern

Kristin Harris at milehimodern Features: Gas fireplace, French doors leading to concrete back patio, sleek, updated kitchen, two-car detached garage.

1744 Krameria St. Photo: Daniel De Los Monteros/milehimodern

1744 Krameria St. Photo: Daniel De Los Monteros/milehimodern