Hot Homes: 3 listings in Denver, starting at $660K

4201 Delaware St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern

This week's Hot Homes collection features three elegant properties across the Mile High City for under $2 million.

2590 S. Newton St. — $660,000

Why we love it: This light-filled, mid-century modern home was designed by Cliff May, known as "the father of the ranch house," and has been fully renovated.

  • Neighborhood: Harvey Park
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,074 square feet
  • Listed by: Stephanie Kroll at milehimodern
  • Features: Refinished original hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, original fireplace, outdoor courtyard and patio, professional landscaping.
2590 S. Newton St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
2590 S. Newton St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
2590 S. Newton St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
4201 Delaware St. — $699,000

Why we love it: This half duplex townhome offers city and mountain views, plus an open, airy layout with high ceilings and abundant natural light.

  • Neighborhood: Sunnyside
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,401 square feet
  • Listed by: Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, electric fireplace, private rooftop patio, one-car garage.
4201 Delaware St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern
4201 Delaware St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern
4201 Delaware St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern
1744 Krameria St. — $1,750,000

Why we love it: Between a sprawling patio and a finished lower level with two bedrooms and a wet bar, this charming spot is perfect for entertaining.

  • Neighborhood: South Park Hill
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,462 square feet
  • Listed by: Kristin Harris at milehimodern
  • Features: Gas fireplace, French doors leading to concrete back patio, sleek, updated kitchen, two-car detached garage.
1744 Krameria St. Photo: Daniel De Los Monteros/milehimodern
1744 Krameria St. Photo: Daniel De Los Monteros/milehimodern
1744 Krameria St. Photo: Daniel De Los Monteros/milehimodern
