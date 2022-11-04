40 mins ago - News
Hot Homes: 3 listings in Denver, starting at $660K
This week's Hot Homes collection features three elegant properties across the Mile High City for under $2 million.
2590 S. Newton St. — $660,000
Why we love it: This light-filled, mid-century modern home was designed by Cliff May, known as "the father of the ranch house," and has been fully renovated.
- Neighborhood: Harvey Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,074 square feet
- Listed by: Stephanie Kroll at milehimodern
- Features: Refinished original hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, original fireplace, outdoor courtyard and patio, professional landscaping.
4201 Delaware St. — $699,000
Why we love it: This half duplex townhome offers city and mountain views, plus an open, airy layout with high ceilings and abundant natural light.
- Neighborhood: Sunnyside
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,401 square feet
- Listed by: Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern
- Features: Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, electric fireplace, private rooftop patio, one-car garage.
1744 Krameria St. — $1,750,000
Why we love it: Between a sprawling patio and a finished lower level with two bedrooms and a wet bar, this charming spot is perfect for entertaining.
- Neighborhood: South Park Hill
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,462 square feet
- Listed by: Kristin Harris at milehimodern
- Features: Gas fireplace, French doors leading to concrete back patio, sleek, updated kitchen, two-car detached garage.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.