This weekend is full of fun things to do in Denver.

Here are six events not to miss:

🍽️ Enjoy unlimited bites and sips from Denver's top restaurants at the Westword Feast on Thursday night in the McNichols Building. Tickets start at $45 — and are selling fast.

🎨 Denver Arts Week kicks off Friday, featuring expanded First Friday Art Walks across the city. On Saturday, some of Denver's museums will stay open late and offer free admission from 5-10pm.

🇺🇸 Celebrate local heroes at the Denver Veterans Parade & Festival from 10am-2pm Saturday at Civic Center Park, featuring marching bands, floats, military reenactments and local vendors.

🏀 Cheer on the Denver Nuggets as they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $20.

😂 Snag tickets to see comedian Kevin Hart perform on his cross-country "Reality Check" tour at 7pm Sunday at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $49.50.

🎙️ The hosts of "LadyGang," a celebrity and lifestyle podcast, are touching down in Denver to promote their new book "Lady Secrets." The event is 7pm Sunday at Summit Denver. Tickets are $30.