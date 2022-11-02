Reproduced from an analysis by The Markup of AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon, and U.S. Census data; Note: "Slow" internet defined as less than 25 Mbps download speed; Income determined by median household income of area in which customers live; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new investigation reveals rampant disparities when it comes to how internet service is offered to marginalized communities in major cities across the country, including Denver.

Driving the news: Lower-income, historically redlined neighborhoods where people of color primarily live are routinely paying for slower internet service for the same price as high-speed broadband in upper-income areas, an analysis from The Markup found.

In Denver — where CenturyLink provides services — nearly three times as many households in low-income neighborhoods are offered slower internet packages than in wealthier communities, the investigation shows.

23% of lower-income neighborhoods in Denver were given worse internet plans compared to 8% in higher-income areas.

Meanwhile, 15.5% of neighborhoods with more people of color were offered slower internet speeds compared with 11.7% of areas with most white residents.

Why it matters: Broadband companies are providing the shoddiest deals to some of the people most in need of affordable, reliable internet service.

Digital discrimination puts populations already harmed by historic and systemic inequalities at further risk of being adversely impacted, particularly when it comes to accessing remote learning and job opportunities.

Context: The Federal Communications Commission doesn't consider the internet a utility, like telephone service — meaning it goes unregulated.

As a result, broadband companies can make their own calls about where they offer services, and for how much.

The other side: Mark Molzen, a spokesperson for CenturyLink's parent company Lumen, told Axios Denver the company "do[es] not engage in discriminatory practices like redlining" and called The Markup's report "deeply flawed."

He didn't specify how the analysis is erroneous, however, and did not respond to Axios Denver's request for clarification.

Molzen said CenturyLink is "committed to helping close the digital divide" and offers a $30 monthly discount on internet service for qualifying lower-income households.

The big picture: The Markup's findings reveal 92% of the 38 major U.S. cities examined had disparities based on income when it came to internet service, and two-thirds had discrepancies based on race and ethnicity.

Of the 22 cities with historical redlining maps, internet inequities showed up in all of them.

What to watch: The FCC formed a task force this year to begin drafting rules and policies aimed at combating digital redlining and fostering equal internet access nationwide.