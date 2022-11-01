1 hour ago - News
Where to drop off and compost your leaves for free in Denver
Give dead leaves new life this fall by composting them through the city's annual LeafDrop program.
Why it matters: Keeping raked leaves out of the landfill helps curb waste and greenhouse gas emissions.
How it works: Bring your leaves in a paper bag to drop-off sites during specified dates and times (otherwise it's considered illegal dumping) — and be sure to remove branches and debris.
- Denverites can download a coupon to score a free five-pack of paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware Stores.
Weekday Drop Sites: Oct. 10-Dec. 2, from 10am-2pm
- Cherry Creek Transfer Station — 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (this is the only site accepting loose leaves)
- Havana Nursery — 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)
- Central Platte Campus —1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)
Weekend Drop Sites: Nov. 4-20, from 10am-2pm
- Bruce Randolph High School — E. 40th Ave. and Steele Street
- Cherry Creek Transfer Station — 7301 E. Jewell Ave.
- Kennedy High School — Newland St. and Brown Place
- Sloan’s Lake Park — 17th Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard.
- Veterans Park — S. Vine Street and E. Iowa Avenue
