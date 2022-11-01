Where to drop off and compost your leaves for free in Denver

A woman walks her dog on Mapleton Hill in Boulder in 2018. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Give dead leaves new life this fall by composting them through the city's annual LeafDrop program.

Why it matters: Keeping raked leaves out of the landfill helps curb waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

How it works: Bring your leaves in a paper bag to drop-off sites during specified dates and times (otherwise it's considered illegal dumping) — and be sure to remove branches and debris.

Denverites can download a coupon to score a free five-pack of paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware Stores.

Weekday Drop Sites: Oct. 10-Dec. 2, from 10am-2pm

Cherry Creek Transfer Station — 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (this is the only site accepting loose leaves)

Havana Nursery — 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus —1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

Weekend Drop Sites: Nov. 4-20, from 10am-2pm