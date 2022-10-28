Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Denver, starting at $550K

This week's hot homes collection includes a mix of roomy properties, both classic and contemporary.

Why we love it: This light-filled duplex offers modern details throughout and faces a scenic park perfect for admiring from the second story's private patio.

Neighborhood: Central Park

Central Park Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,340 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,340 square feet Listed by: Paula Friedman and Randi Goldberg at milehimodern

Paula Friedman and Randi Goldberg at milehimodern Features: Two-story vaulted ceilings, custom crown molding, handsome flooring, gas fireplace, two-car garage.

7777 East 23rd Ave. #801. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

7777 East 23rd Ave. #801. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This former model home sits on a beautiful corner lot, boasts a backyard larger than most in the neighborhood, and has a finished basement.

Neighborhood: Central Park

Central Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,187 square feet

3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,187 square feet Listed by: Deanna Wolfe at Compass

Deanna Wolfe at Compass Features: Covered front porch, landscaped front yard, open floor plan, fireplace, mudroom, attached two-car garage.

9094 E. 58th Drive. Photo: Greta Lindler for Mediamax Photography Agency

9094 E. 58th Drive. Photo: Greta Lindler for Mediamax Photography Agency

Why we love it: Sunlight shines throughout this beautiful blonde-brick home, which includes an enclosed patio that's heated year-round.

Neighborhood: Virginia Vale

Virginia Vale Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,143 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,143 square feet Listed by: Peter Blank at milehimodern

Peter Blank at milehimodern Features: Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with modern backsplash, fenced-in backyard with patio and raised garden beds, two-car attached garage.

853 South Ivy St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern

853 South Ivy St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern

Why we love it: This charming bungalow, built in 1908, is nestled on a lush front lawn and offers an expansive backyard with a patio perfect for hosting.

Neighborhood: West Highlands

West Highlands Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,344 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,344 square feet Listed by: Helen Hirschberg at milehimodern

Helen Hirschberg at milehimodern Features: Covered front porch, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, spacious living and dining rooms, abundant windows.

3761 Stuart St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

3761 Stuart St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This new construction packs plenty of curb appeal on a tree-lined block and is furnished with high-end designer lighting and finishes.

Neighborhood: Mayfair

Mayfair Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,251 square feet

5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,251 square feet Listed by: Elise LoSasso at REcolorado

Elise LoSasso at REcolorado Features: White oak flooring, large chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, primary suite with balcony, large backyard with covered patio, two-car attached garage.

White oak flooring, large chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, primary suite with balcony, large backyard with covered patio, two-car attached garage. Of note: The home's interior is 90% finished and expected to be complete in the next 30 days, according to the listing.

1125 Leyden St. Photo: Fortem Media

1125 Leyden St. Photo: Fortem Media

Why we love it: This gorgeous, historic home embodies modern elegance and sits atop a spectacular lot facing Little Cheesman Park, one of Denver's most beautiful places.

Neighborhood: Country Club

Country Club Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 6,164 square feet

6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 6,164 square feet Listed by: David Schlichter at Compass

David Schlichter at Compass Features: Large mosaic wraparound porch, hardwood floors, three fireplaces, gorgeous windows, sunroom overlooking a garden and pond, wine cellar.

Large mosaic wraparound porch, hardwood floors, three fireplaces, gorgeous windows, sunroom overlooking a garden and pond, wine cellar. Of note: This home is available by private showing, starting Friday.

722 High St. Photo: Amanda Proudfoot & Nico Brunetti, courtesy of Compass