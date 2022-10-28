Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Denver, starting at $550K
This week's hot homes collection includes a mix of roomy properties, both classic and contemporary.
7777 East 23rd Ave. #801 — $550,000
Why we love it: This light-filled duplex offers modern details throughout and faces a scenic park perfect for admiring from the second story's private patio.
- Neighborhood: Central Park
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,340 square feet
- Listed by: Paula Friedman and Randi Goldberg at milehimodern
- Features: Two-story vaulted ceilings, custom crown molding, handsome flooring, gas fireplace, two-car garage.
9094 E. 58th Drive — $675,000
Why we love it: This former model home sits on a beautiful corner lot, boasts a backyard larger than most in the neighborhood, and has a finished basement.
- Neighborhood: Central Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,187 square feet
- Listed by: Deanna Wolfe at Compass
- Features: Covered front porch, landscaped front yard, open floor plan, fireplace, mudroom, attached two-car garage.
853 South Ivy St. — $759,000
Why we love it: Sunlight shines throughout this beautiful blonde-brick home, which includes an enclosed patio that's heated year-round.
- Neighborhood: Virginia Vale
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,143 square feet
- Listed by: Peter Blank at milehimodern
- Features: Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with modern backsplash, fenced-in backyard with patio and raised garden beds, two-car attached garage.
3761 Stuart St. — $819,000
Why we love it: This charming bungalow, built in 1908, is nestled on a lush front lawn and offers an expansive backyard with a patio perfect for hosting.
- Neighborhood: West Highlands
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,344 square feet
- Listed by: Helen Hirschberg at milehimodern
- Features: Covered front porch, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, spacious living and dining rooms, abundant windows.
1125 Leyden St. — $2,050,000
Why we love it: This new construction packs plenty of curb appeal on a tree-lined block and is furnished with high-end designer lighting and finishes.
- Neighborhood: Mayfair
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,251 square feet
- Listed by: Elise LoSasso at REcolorado
- Features: White oak flooring, large chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, primary suite with balcony, large backyard with covered patio, two-car attached garage.
- Of note: The home's interior is 90% finished and expected to be complete in the next 30 days, according to the listing.
722 High St. — $3,200,000
Why we love it: This gorgeous, historic home embodies modern elegance and sits atop a spectacular lot facing Little Cheesman Park, one of Denver's most beautiful places.
- Neighborhood: Country Club
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 6,164 square feet
- Listed by: David Schlichter at Compass
- Features: Large mosaic wraparound porch, hardwood floors, three fireplaces, gorgeous windows, sunroom overlooking a garden and pond, wine cellar.
- Of note: This home is available by private showing, starting Friday.
