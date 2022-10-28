Denver is considering creating an Office of Neighborhood Safety as part of a broader effort to move beyond policing to prevent violence.

The intrigue: Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann is leading the city's efforts to shift focus from traditional criminal punishment and work as a supplement to police, and he has support from Mayor Michael Hancock's administration.

Partnering city agencies could include children's affairs, economic development and human services.

Yes, but: The city is still figuring out how the office would work and who it would help, and if it would be a stand-alone program or fall under an existing city agency.

Details: The University of Colorado Denver is seeking public feedback on the proposal as part of a city-funded study to determine the office's feasibility. "The community voice is a huge piece of this," CU Denver associate professor Sheila Huss tells Axios Denver.

Kashmann said the city is paying the university $75,000 for two studies to explore an office of neighborhood safety and an office of community engagement.

How it works: Daniela Gilbert of the Vera Institute of Justice told the city council the office's responsibilities could include providing support after crimes are committed and reaching out to people at high-risk of committing crimes.

Gilbert said these agencies, also called offices of violence prevention, are relatively new, emerging within the last 15 years in cities like Baltimore, Charlotte, and Washington.

Baltimore established the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement in 2020 with a goal to have more city agencies play a role in public safety and violence prevention. That office has a $24.8 million annual budget and 16 staff members, according to a 2022 national report on neighborhood safety offices.

The office provides direct services to people and coordinates violence prevention activities, including overseeing Safe Streets, its violence prevention program.

What they're saying: "No matter how you feel about traditional badge and gun policing, we need to supplement that with a strong focus on public health … to reduce crime," Kashmann tells Axios Denver.